Discovery of Razor Blades, Ammo on School Playground in Phelan Area Prompts Investigation

Posted 11:56 AM, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59AM, May 20, 2019
The playground at Baldy Mesa Elementary School is seen on May 20, 2019. (Credit: Victor Valley News Group)

An investigation is underway after razor blades and ammunition were found on a school playground in the Phelan area on Monday morning, officials said.

Baldy Mesa Elementary School personnel made the discovery while students were arriving to the campus, located in the10300 block of  Baldy Mesa Road, according to a statement from the Snowline Joint Unified School District.

School police, district administrators and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were all notified and responded to the campus.

Students who were already at school for the day were secured into the multipurpose room while parents were notified, according to officials.

Gate A has been closed until further notice.

The school was already on inclement weather schedule for Monday, and the statement said parents were welcome to keep their children home for the day or pick them up if they were already at school.

The Sheriff’s Department, which is leading the investigation, has not yet released any information about the incident.

No additional details were immediately provided.

