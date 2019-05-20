× Dodgers’ Julio Urias to be Reinstated 8 Days After Being Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Battery

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is expected to be reinstated from paid administrative leave and activated Tuesday, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, eight days after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

The people requested anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly on the situation. The decision was made by the commissioner’s office in coordination with the Major League Baseball Players’ Association as outlined in baseball’s collective bargaining agreement. Once Urias is reinstated, the Dodgers must place him on the active major league roster. They cannot option him to the minor leagues.

Urias was placed on seven-day administrative leave May 14, the day after he was accused by witnesses of shoving his girlfriend in the parking lot of the Beverly Center. Major League Baseball began an investigation, as did the Los Angeles Police Department. The commissioner’s office could have requested another seven-day leave, suspended Urias or deferred discipline to a later date.

Instead, Urias, 22, will be reinstated. Urias remained in Los Angeles as of Monday evening but was expected to join the Dodgers on Tuesday in Tampa, Fla., where they begin a two-game series against the Rays on Tuesday.

