Authorities are searching for a driver that fled the scene after a collision that left two people hospitalized Monday morning. Jennifer Gould reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 20, 2019.
Driver Sought in Northridge Hit-and-Run Crash That Injured 2
-
Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Possible Street Racing Crash in Northridge
-
Man Killed in Fiery Northridge Pickup Truck Crash
-
2 Suspects Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 21-Year-Old in Burbank
-
Closures to Impact Drivers Near LAX for Several Weeks
-
Homelessness Isn’t Huge in Northwest San Fernando Valley – But It’s a Major Issue in City Council Race
-
-
Uber, Lyft Drivers Plan to Strike Wednesday in Cities Across the U.S., Including L.A.
-
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood; Driver Sought
-
Authorities ID 81-Year-Old Man as Victim of Torrance Hit-and-Run as Search for Driver Continues
-
Aron Bender, KFI Anchor and CSUN Professor, Talks Radio Production, Phrases to Avoid as a News Writer
-
Tech Company Predicts a Drop in California Gas Prices After Average Reaches $4 Per Gallon
-
-
14 People Hurt, Including 2 in Critical Condition, in Crash Involving Travel Van in Lancaster
-
Car Gets Stuck on Flooded Anaheim Roadway Amid Heavy Rains
-
Australian Man, Who Spent 12 Years in Prison After Wrongful Conviction, Dies in Hollywood Hit-and-Run Crash