Driver Sought in Northridge Hit-and-Run Crash That Injured 2

Posted 10:24 AM, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:26AM, May 20, 2019

Authorities are searching for a driver that fled the scene after a collision that left two people hospitalized Monday morning. Jennifer Gould reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 20, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.