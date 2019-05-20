× Former Oxnard Restaurant Manager Sentenced for Stealing Waiters’ Tips

A Camarillo man was sentenced Monday to four years in jail after being convicted of stealing from the Oxnard restaurant where he worked as a manager, prosecutors said.

Michael Joseph Gomez, 34, will serve 16 months in custody and then be on supervised release for remainder of the sentence, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Gomez was also ordered to pay $114,267 in restitution to Herzog Wine Cellars — the same amount he allegedly stole from the business between March 2014 and July 2017, officials said.

The defendant was a restaurant manager and supervisor at the winery and its in-house eatery, Tierra Sur, prosecutors said.

He was convicted of using various schemes to steal cash left as tips for the waiters.

Gomez would sometimes manipulate the restaurant’s payment system so that staff would be paid but it would appear meals were paid for with nonexistent gift cards. At other times, he would void payments and pocket the cash, authorities said.

The defendant pleaded guilty in February to four counts of felony grand theft.