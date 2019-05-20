Reality star, Chef, Comedian, Singer and Digital Media Influencer James Wright Chanel joined us live with some of his celeb clients favorite dishes that would also make a great addition to your Memorial Day BBQ spread. He earned the nickname of the The Patti Pie Guy after going viral with a review of Patti LaBelle’s Sweet Potato Pie. For more info on James Wright Chanel, you can follow him on social media.
James Wright Chanel Signature Dishes
