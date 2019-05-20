James Wright Chanel Signature Dishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reality star, Chef, Comedian, Singer and Digital Media Influencer James Wright Chanel joined us live with some of his celeb clients favorite dishes that would also make a great addition to your Memorial Day BBQ spread. He earned the nickname of the The Patti Pie Guy after going viral with a review of Patti LaBelle’s Sweet Potato Pie. For more info on James Wright Chanel, you can follow him on social media.