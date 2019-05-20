Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Frank Vogel as New Coach

The Lakers held a press conference Monday to introduce new head coach Frank Vogel, but much of the focus was on two other people, one of whom wasn’t even there.

Hours earlier, former Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson dropped some bombshells on ESPN, saying he felt betrayed by Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and that he didn’t have enough power as Lakers president.

That left Pelinka to face questions about his former colleague in addition to his recent coaching hire.

“These things are surprising to hear and disheartening,” Pelinka said of Johnson’s comments. “But I look forward to the opportunity to talk with him and sit down with him and work through them … because they’re just simply not true. I stand beside him, I stand with him as a colleague, as a partner. I’ve always supported everything he’s done and continue to and I think that’s the best way to address that.”

