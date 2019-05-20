Marijuana Grow Operation Catches Fire Next to Hollywood’s Fonda Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A large building fire erupted at an apparent marijuana grow operation on Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A passerby first noticed the fire in the 6100 block of Hollywood Boulevard, next to the historic Fonda Theatre, around 8:40 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

The blaze was quickly knocked down and no one was hurt, he said. On Twitter, some reported being evacuated from the nearby theater.

The fire broke out inside a commercial building that might be attached to the Hollywood Hemp Museum, Humphrey said. It was unclear whether the structure was affiliated with the museum, which, according to its website, showcases “the best events and artistic expressions that the 420 culture has to offer.”

