Man Rescued From Drainage Ditch Amid Heavy Downpours in Fullerton

Emergency crews rescued a man who apparently fell into the rushing waters of a drainage ditch amid heavy downpours in Fullerton late Sunday night.

The man was holding onto a rope when firefighters arrived in the 100 block of South Cornell Avenue about 10:30 p.m., Fullerton Fire Department Capt. Brian Seymour said.

A resident said he heard someone calling for help in the drainage ditch behind his home and went out with his cousin to help.

They tossed the rope to the man and called 911, the resident said.

Firefighters were surprised to get the swift-water rescue call this time of year.

“We were absolutely shocked when the call came in,” Seymore said.

Arriving crews cut a fence to get to the drainage ditch, which is about a 15-foot drop from street level.

A ladder was lowered into the water, allowing a rescuer to climb into the ditch and rescue the victim.

The unidentified man, who apparently broke both ankles in the fall, was taken to an ambulance for treatment.