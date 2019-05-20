Search Continues for Remains of Apple Valley Boy One Month After His Disappearance

More than a month after the disappearance of a 6-year-old Apple Valley boy, police continue to comb an area landfill for the remains of Duke Flores, who authorities believe was killed by his mother and aunt.

On Monday morning, detectives resumed searching a Victorville landfill, where they think the boy’s body was dumped.

Dozens of people — including homicide detectives, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department volunteers and landfill staff — have joined in the search, which is focused on an area that’s 70 feet wide, 70 feet long and 10 feet deep. Search dogs also are being used to scour the trash site.

The Sheriff’s Department has given daily updates of the ongoing search on Twitter, but so far, nothing has been found, sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said.

