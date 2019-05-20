Spoken Dreams: Danica Kennedy, Art Director

Danica Kennedy is an art director for photoshoots who works alongside her friend and business partner Alena Mealy. Together, they create vibrant and surreal images that have been featured in notable publications and have a growing list of celebrity clients. While Danica never intended to become an art director, she has always had a desire to be at the forefront of the entertainment industry where she could collaborate with like-minded creatives.

She followed many paths towards artistic expression including dance, modeling, and hosting, originally with the goal to get in front of the camera. It was later that Danica realized that maybe her dream wasn’t to be in front of the camera after all, but the camera could still be used as a tool to bring art to life, and leave her feeling more fulfilled than ever before.

