Springtime on Hold as Rain, Snow and Low Temperatures Persist in Southern California

It may be a little longer before springtime weather returns to California, as scattered showers and below-average temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week.

Light rain is expected along the northern Los Angeles County slopes, especially near the Kern County and San Bernardino borders, said Andrew Rorke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. In Orange and San Diego counties, scattered rain and cooler temperatures may persist through Thursday.

Elevations above 5,500 feet could even see up to an inch of snowfall, Rorke said. The mountains in Southern California — specifically Frazier Park, Big Pines and the Falling Springs areas — also could see snow. Resort areas in San Bernardino, which were dusted with snow over the weekend, are likely to see more with the latest storm.

It has been a surprising spring, with most of the state seeing two to five times more rain than is normal for this time of year, according to the weather service.

