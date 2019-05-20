× Sriracha Maker’s Legal Battle With Ventura County Jalapeño Farm Heads to Court

For nearly 30 years, Ventura County’s farmlands have been home to jalapeños that helped bring the heat to the world-famous Sriracha hot sauce.

Now, the peppers are at the heart of a business disagreement that has resulted in a multimillion-dollar lawsuit.

On Monday afternoon, Huy Fong Foods Inc., a manufacturer of Sriracha, and Underwood Ranches, the former exclusive supplier of the jalapeño chili peppers that are a core ingredient of the deep-red sauce, are scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court.

The two sides will grapple over millions of dollars in damages they each say they have suffered because of the bitter collapse of their partnership.

