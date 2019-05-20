Starving, Near-Death Coyote Pup in Coachella Valley Is Nursed Back to Health

A sickly 3-month-old coyote pup is on the road to recovery after being found starving and extremely dehydrated in the Coachella Valley.

An abandoned coyote pup being nursed back to health is shown in a screenshot from a video posted by the the Riverside County Department of Animal Services on May 17, 2019.

A woman who discovered the coyote about 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Thousand Palms area brought the animal to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services. At first, the pup appeared near death, said John Welsh, the shelter’s spokesman.

Officials suspect the pup’s mother died and left the young coyote on his own, Welsh said.

Veterinarians wrapped the animal in a towel and gave him intravenous fluids and some dextrose — a type of simple sugar — through a large syringe. They immediately saw improvement.

