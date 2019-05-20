× 2 Transported From West Hills School After Apparently Ingesting Unknown Substance: LAFD

Two people were transported on Monday afternoon after several students apparently fell ill at a West Hills school when they ingested an unknown substance, officials said.

First responders were called to the campus at 7353 N. Valley Circle Blvd. around 2:10 p.m. after receiving reports of several ill students, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Paramedics treated students exhibiting symptoms of an overdose or poisoning, firefighters said.

LAFD received reports that the patients ingested some type of substance several hours prior, according to an updated alert.

Two people were transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

It was not immediately clear how many others, if any, were treated.

Fire officials did not identify the campus, describing the location only as a “one-story, bungalow school.”

On its website, Ivy Academia Entrepreneurial Charter School lists 7353 N. Valley Circle Blvd. as the campus’ address. The pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school is using the location while renovations are completed at its permanent campus in Woodland Hills, according to updates posted to the site.

The Shomrei Torah Synagogue is also located at the address.

No further details were immediately available.