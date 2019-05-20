× Supreme Court Clears Way for Excessive-Force Lawsuit Over Fatal 2014 Newport Beach Police Shooting

The Supreme Court turned down an appeal from the city of Newport Beach on Monday, clearing the way for an excessive-force lawsuit against the police for shooting and killing a mentally ill young man who came running at them holding a pair of scissors.

The justices refused to shield the police from the lawsuit brought by the parents of Gerritt Vos, who died in 2014.

Last year, the 9th Circuit in a 2-1 decision revived a lawsuit brought by the victim’s parents and said a jury should decide whether the police faced an “immediate threat” that justified the shooting outside a convenience store in Newport Beach. In addition, the appeals court said the jury should consider whether officers should have used extra caution because the man was mentally ill.

The Americans With Disabilities Act requires public agencies to accommodate people with mental or physical disabilities, and the 9th Circuit has said that law applies to arrests.

