Sustainable Beauty Products That Work with Refinery29’s Senior Editor Lexy Lebsack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Refinery29’s Senior Editor Lexy Lebsack joined us live with a preview of Shady Season 2. In the second season of Shady, R29’s investigative beauty series, Lexy traveled the world to uncover global beauty issues. We’re talking about everything from skin bleaching treatments in the Philippines to what self-care looks like when you’re living on Skid Row in LA -- and Greenwashing, a marketing tactic where brands are capitalizing on the sustainability trend, using terms like “natural” and “clean” to market their products that are supposedly less harmful but often don’t actually address environmental concerns.

To watch Shady season 2, you can go to Shady on Refinery 29.

Lexy also shared with us some of her favorite sustainable beauty brands and products. For more info on Lexy, you can go to the Refinery29 website or follow her on social media @LexyLebsack.