Three-Time Formula One Champion Niki Lauda Dies at 70

Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, who won two of his titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns and went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry, has died. He was 70.

The Austria Press Agency reported Lauda’s family saying in a statement he “passed away peacefully” on Monday. Walter Klepetko, a doctor who carried out a lung transplant on Lauda last year, said Tuesday: “Niki Lauda has died. I have to confirm that.”

Lauda was the F1 World Drivers’ Champion in 1975, 1977, and 1984.

Lauda twice underwent kidney transplants, receiving an organ donated by his brother in 1997 and a kidney donated by his girlfriend in 2005.

In August last year, he underwent a lung transplant that the Vienna General Hospital said was made necessary by a “serious lung illness.”

Lauda was portrayed by Daniel Brühl in the 2013 Ron Howard film “Rush,” which depicts Lauda’s racing career and heated rivalry with British driver James Hunt in the 1970s.