Ventura Man Sentenced to 60 Years for Violent Rape of His 20-Year-Old Pregnant Girlfriend

A man found guilty of a violent rape and attack in 2013 that left his 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend injured has been sentenced, officials said.

David Romero, 29, was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison after being convicted by a jury in February of rape, three counts of inflicting a traumatic condition upon his dating partner, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Jurors also found true a special allegation of aggravated kidnapping in the case against Romero.

According to prosecutors, in 2013 Romero crawled through the victim’s bedroom window, dragged her outside and into his car. While parked on a street in Oxnard, Romero raped the woman and punched her in the face multiple times.

Romero and the victim had been dating for several months, and prosecutors said at the time of the attack, she was pregnant with his child.

The victim suffered injuries to her arms, face and genitals.

Romero had previously been convicted of stalking and criminal threats against another person he dated, prosecutors added.