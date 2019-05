Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Security cameras captured a man using a crowbar as he sought to burglarize multiple Garden Grove pharmacies over the weekend, officials said Monday. The man was successful in one attempt, and authorities are investigating whether the same suspect could be tied to similar incidents in Anaheim, Foothill Ranch and Lake Forest.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 20, 2019.

Local #Pharmacies are being targeted by #burglary crews. On 5/18/19 between 04:14-04:45am three pharmacies were burglarized in #GG. Thieves are taking medications. Detectives are asking for help to identify the suspects. https://t.co/8u45NC675c #GGPD32 @CityGardenGrove #crowbar pic.twitter.com/yYU8pgRY03 — Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) May 21, 2019