Violent Brawl at Commerce City Council Meeting Leaves Official Knocked Unconscious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video A heated argument between elected officials of the city of Commerce led to punches thrown. The bloody brawl left Commerce councilman Leonard Mendoza knocked unconscious on the ground.

The melee broke out early Saturday morning at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort during a meeting among city leaders.

"To be honest with you, it’s pretty embarrassing, the fact that our officials are doing this," Commerce resident Hector Maravilla said.

Mayor John Soria released a statement saying the physical altercation began with an argument between Mendoza and vice Mayor Ivan Altamirano.

The mayor said he stepped in to diffuse the situation, when both he and the vice mayor were attacked from behind by two other men.

Altamirano suffered a gash on his lip. His attorney said Mendoza was the aggressor and points to a pattern of alleged violent behavior involving the councilman.

Mendoza can be seen being carted out on a gurney from a different incident in January at a local bar.

"It’s not the first time one of our officials had this situation happen to him. He did get knocked out at Maguey bar not too long ago," Maravilla said.

KTLA went to Mendoza’s listed home address, but there was no answer.

Mendoza said he was sucker punched by the vice mayor, and just remembers waking up in the hospital.

Some residents said they’ve had enough with their local politicians.