Wintry Weather Brings Spring Snow to SoCal Mountains

Posted 8:44 AM, May 20, 2019, by and

Late spring wintry weather has brought rain, wind and snow to California, including a dusting of white on mountain peaks east of Los Angeles.

The National Weather Service says there were small accumulations of snow Monday in Southern California mountains.

To the north, winter-like weather is expected to return Monday night into Tuesday in the northern Sierra Nevada.

Among other notable weather events on Sunday, downtown Sacramento set a new mark for wettest May on record with an accumulation of 3.28 inches (8.33 centimeters) of rain.

Along the Eastern Sierra, Caltrans has lifted a ban on high-profile vehicles on part of U.S. 395 where big-rigs were overturned by winds Sunday.

Small craft advisories blanket the entire coast, with gale warnings for waters farther off Northern and Central California.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.