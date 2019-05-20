Woman Accused of Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Boy While Working as Teacher in San Bernardino

A teenage boy’s family is suing the San Bernardino City Unified School District over sexual abuse allegations against a former teacher, the law firm representing the family announced Monday.

Nicole Kelly, 38, was teaching biology at Indian Spring High School when she molested the 15-year-old victim on campus between May 2018 and January 2019, according to Manly, Stewart & Finaldi.

She allegedly had intercourse with the boy, performed oral sex on him and demanded him to touch her body. Kelly committed the abuse on “numerous occasions,” the law firm said.

“Such conduct was done for KELLY’s sexual gratification, and was performed without his free consent, as Plaintiff JOHN RJ DOE was a mere minor and thus unable to give valid, legal consent to such sexual acts,” the lawsuit alleged.

The School District knew that Kelly had victimized other minors and hid her behavior from parents and officials, according to Manly, Stewart & Finaldi.

“They had ample notice that Nicole Kelly had been engaging in inappropriate sexual activity with her male students, yet they failed to remove her from the classroom, and they failed to report her to the authorities,” the law firm said.

Attorney Morgan Stewart encouraged other possible victims to come forward.

The School District does not comment on pending litigation, spokeswoman Maria Garcia said.