Woman Killed, 2 in Custody After Hit-And-Run Crash in Long Beach

Posted 11:05 PM, May 20, 2019, by

A woman is dead and two people are in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Long Beach Monday night.

The crash happened on Pacific Avenue at 25th Street around 9:20 p.m., according to Lt. Abram Yap with Long Beach Police Department.

Officers at the scene found the victim, described only as an adult female. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Police located a vehicle believed to have been involved a short time later near Long Beach Boulevard and 32nd Street, and detained two adults. Further details were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

