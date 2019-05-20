Woman Reports Assault Near Hiking Trail in Santa Clarita’s Towsley Canyon Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman practicing yoga near a hiking trial in the Newhall area told police she was assaulted by a man who exposed himself last week.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. on May 16 as the victim was in the 24300 block of Old Road in Towsley Canyon in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Navarro said.

The victim said she was practicing yoga in a grassy area near a park building when a man suddenly appeared and pulled her hair. The man was also exposing and touching himself, Navarro said.

The suspect, only identified as a man in his 30s, fled the scene when the victim screamed.

News of the incident spread quickly on social media.

“My friend texted me that she saw a post on Facebook that said someone had been sexually attacked here,” hiker Michelle Hundt said.

Investigators said they have not found any video of the incident, however, an image of the suspect’s vehicle was apparently captured. It was described as a purple Lincoln MK.