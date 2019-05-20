YouTube's headquarters is seen during an active shooter situation in San Bruno, California on April 03, 2018.
YouTube Commenter Arrested After Allegedly Driving to Bay Area HQ With Gun, Threatening to Kill Employees
A Utah man is accused of making online threats to shoot YouTube employees, going so far as to drive to their Northern California headquarters with a gun.
David Swanson was released from jail Sunday after posting $100,000 bail. The 35-year-old is facing a felony charge of making terroristic threats.
According to the charging documents, Swanson made threatening comments in September, December and most recently last month.
Authorities became aware of the threats and questioned Swanson at his home last week.
Swanson admitted to driving to YouTube’s San Bruno offices earlier this month with a firearm to intimidate workers. He was subsequently arrested.
It was not immediately known if Swanson had an attorney.
In April 2018, a woman shot and wounded three people at YouTube headquarters before taking her own life.