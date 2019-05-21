Man Who Led Police on Chase, Walked Into Mission Hills Home Surrenders

A man who led authorities on a pursuit in the San Fernando Valley before walking into a Mission Hills home has surrendered to police Tuesday afternoon.

A man who led police on a pursuit in the San Fernando Valley eventually surrendered to authorities after going into a home on May 21, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

The driver was evading police on both highways and surface streets, video from Sky5 showed.

At one point the driver got out of the vehicle, opened a gate in a residential area and drove the vehicle into the driveway, narrowly missing a dog that appeared to be sleeping on the driveway.

The driver closed the gate behind him as he walked into the house, aerial video showed.

Shortly after, Los Angeles Police Department officials parked in front of the home, waiting for the driver to come out.

About 1:35 p.m., the man came out of the house and surrendered to authorities, video showed. He was taken into custody after a search.

