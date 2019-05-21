Boy in Custody After Allegedly Threatening Violence Against Jr. High School in Santa Clarita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police detained a boy Monday night in connection a second threat made against a junior high school in Santa Clarita in one week.

The male juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly making statements threatening violence against La Mesa Junior High School, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station posted on its Facebook page Monday night.

“We take ALL threats seriously and will arrest those who threaten our schools and/or community. It doesn’t matter if students claim these statements were made in jest,” the Sheriff's Station stated in the Facebook post.

Another incident was reported last week, when a threat was found written on a bathroom wall, spokesperson Shirley Miller said.

The number 21 was referenced in the message, which investigators took to mean the 21st.

It was unclear if the boy taken into custody Monday night is connected to the threat made on the bathroom wall.

An extra deputy has been assigned to the school Tuesday, where classes will be in session, to provide extra campus security.

“We want students to feel safe and reassure parents of our vigilance in maintaining campus safety,” the Sheriff’s Station stated.

Parents were notified of the situation via email sent by the school’s principal.