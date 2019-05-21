Church Volunteer in Rancho Cucamonga Accused of Sexually Abusing Child Over 5-Year Period: Police

A church volunteer has been arrested in the alleged yearslong sexual abuse of a girl in Rancho Cucamonga, and police on Tuesday said there may be other victims in the case.

Christopher Sjaarda, 38, was taken into custody last Saturday and booked on suspicion of sexual acts against a child, according to a news release from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

An investigation began last month when detectives were notified about possible sexual acts against a child in Rancho Cucamonga, the release read.

Through extensive interviews with the girl, detectives learned she was sexually abused on a number of occasions over the past five years, allegedly by Sjaarda, police said.

He faces possible charges of continued sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation of a victim under the age of 10, lewd acts with a minor under 14 years old and sexual penetration by force, according to the release.

No additional details have been released about the case.

Sjaarda volunteers at a church in Rancho Cucamonga, though investigators did not specify which one. He is also known to travel between California, Arizona, Utah and Nevada, authorities said.

Police believe there may be other possible victims out there, and they have asked anyone with information to call the department’s Detective Division at 909-477-2800.

Those who would like to leave a tip anonymously can submit one through We-tip by calling the hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or visiting the website www.wetip.com.