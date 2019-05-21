Dashcam Video Shows Moment F-16 Pilot Ejects Before Jet Crashes Near March Air Reserve Base

New dashcam video shows the moment an F-16 fighter jet pilot ejected before the aircraft crashed into a building near March Air Reserve Base last week.

The video, posted on YouTube by James Dyer on Monday, was taken from the 215 Freeway as the driver is passing the Van Buren Boulevard exit.

The short video end before the jet crashes, but it shows the moment the pilot ejects with a parachute and the aircraft continues.

The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. May 16.

The pilot was hospitalized in stable condition and was not seriously injured.

Twelve people who were inside the warehouse-type building in the 22200 block of Opportunity Way when the jet crashed were treated for injuries or exposure caused by debris, Cal Fire officials said.

The pilot was conducting a training mission for the North American Aerospace Defense Command at the time of the crash, officials said.

Both sides of the 215 Freeway between Harley Knox Boulevard and Cactus Avenue were closed until the following day.