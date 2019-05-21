× Deputies Shoot Suspect in Lynwood; Investigation Underway

An investigation was underway after a suspect was shot by law enforcement in Lynwood Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred around 12:35 p.m. in the 3800 block of Lilita Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

Few details were immediately available, and it’s unclear what sort of confrontation suspect and deputies had been involved in.

Authorities only said the suspect was hit by officials’ gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

No deputies were injured.

Lilita Street would be closed at Bullis Road until further notice while the scene was processed.

Officials said motorists could expect heavy traffic in the area, with a possible hit-and-run also being investigated about a mile away, in the 11000 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#LASD PIO’s On Scene, we will advise if there will be media Stand-Ups. Please be patient investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/zmgxUjqlTz — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 21, 2019

Please be cautious if you are driving on E Imperial Hwy in #Lynwood, #LASD Patrol Deputies conducting multiple investigations. One incident (possible hit & run) is near the 11000 Block of Atlantic Blvd, second incident is off Bullis Rd. Expect heavy traffic in this area. pic.twitter.com/GonvSHANac — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 21, 2019