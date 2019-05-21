× Driver Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Garden Grove Home

A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing his vehicle into a home in Garden Grove early Tuesday, officials said.

The resident was unharmed and declined treatment, according to the Garden Grove Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 12000 block of Manley Street around 6:15 a.m., the agency said.

The motorist, described by the Fire Department as a man in his 60s or 70s, slammed through a fence in what appears to be a silver Chevrolet Camaro from the parking lot of a strip mall. The vehicle came to a rest inside the residence.

The impact caused a gas leak, and firefighters were dousing the spot that could possibly ignite, the Fire Department said. Crews planned to continue monitoring the site until utility personnel stabilizes the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.