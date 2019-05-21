Goldberg Joins L.A. Unified School Board, Immediately Challenges Aid to Charter Schools

Jackie Goldberg, standing with wife Sharon Stricker, takes the oath of office Tuesday as an L.A. school board member from retired Judge Teresa Sanchez-Gordon. Goldberg had an immediate impact. (Credit: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Jackie Goldberg took a seat on the Los Angeles school board Tuesday and immediately signaled change to come, shifting the discussion to whether charter schools were getting unfair advantages over district-run public schools.

Not long ago, the seven-member Board of Education — with one different member — was easing restrictions on charters.

The 74-year-old political veteran last week won a special election to fill a board seat that has been vacant since last July, when former board President Ref Rodriguez resigned after pleading guilty to violating campaign finance laws.

She rejoined a body that she had served on more than 25 years ago, taking the oath of office twice: once in the morning so she could take part in an early meeting; the second time at midday, to accommodate more than 200 cheering well-wishers.

