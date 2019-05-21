Grand Jury Indicts Suspect on Murder Charge in Killing of Rapper Nipsey Hussle

Posted 2:58 PM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:02PM, May 21, 2019
Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 29, who is accused of killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle, appears for arraignment in Los Angeles with his attorney Christopher Darden on April 4, 2019. (Credit: Patrick Fallon / Getty Images)

The man suspected of fatally shooting rapper Nispsey Hussle outside his clothing store in South L.A. and wounding two others was indicted by a grand jury, authorities announced Tuesday.

Eric Holder Jr., 29, was indicted on a count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possessions of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday.

Read: Indictment of Eric Holder Jr. in killing of Nipsey Hussle

Prosecutors previously charged him with the same counts, but the indictment means they can skip a preliminary hearing and head to trial.

Holder allegedly shot and killed the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated artist outside The Marathon Closing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles on March 31, according to authorities.

Two other men standing with him were shot but not seriously injured.

Holder was arrested two days later in Bellflower.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from some type of dispute between the two, Los Angeles Police Department Michel Moore said in the aftermath of the deadly incident.

Holder is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on June 18. His bail has been increased to $6.53 billion, according to the DA’s office.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted on all charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

Candles surround a photograph of rapper Nipsey Hussle at a makeshift memorial in this undated photo. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

