LAPD: Man With Handgun Shot Following Traffic Stop in South L.A.

A man who was shot multiple times by police in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Monday night was armed with a gun, authorities said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation in the area of Broadway and108th and street at about 11 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Barry Montgomery said.

The suspect pulled over and exited the vehicle with a gun. That’s when an officer-involved shooting occurred, Montgomery said.

The suspect fled on foot after being struck multiple times.

It was unclear how many officers opened fire or if the suspect fired any shots during the incident.

Officers caught up with the suspect on 109th Street and he was taken into custody, Montgomery said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, Montgomery said.

No officers were injured in the incident.