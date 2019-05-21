Man Sought After Bilking Georgia Woman He Met on Dating Site Out of $80,000: Police

Police are searching for a man accused of bilking an Georgia woman he met on a dating site out of over $80,000, television station WGCL in Atlanta reported on Tuesday.

According to Gwinnett County Police Department, the woman says she met a man on the popular dating site Match.com. The two interacted and met the same day.

The woman says the suspect told her that he was a millionaire and within a week, convinced her to marry him and buy a house together.

John Martin Hill (35) has an active warrant for Theft by Deception. After meeting a woman on an on-line dating website, he convinced her that they were in love & should buy a home together. She gave him +$80k. He fled. @StopCrimeATL 404-577-8477 Info: https://t.co/kLiP53itgl pic.twitter.com/huQU1A3n9P — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) May 21, 2019

The woman then gave the suspect more than $80,000 to use toward the purchase of a home and furniture. Upon receiving the money, he cut off all contact with the woman.

A detective assigned to the case later learned that the man, identified as 35 year-old John Martin Hill, lived in an apartment in Duluth with another woman and child. He recently purchased a 2014 BMW and painted it black.

Investigators also determined that Hill had changed his name over five times in the past two-and-a-half years and is accused of committing similar crimes in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.

Hill has an active warrant in Gwinnett County for theft by deception. He’s currently on the run.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.