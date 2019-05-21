Man Sought After Woman Using ATM Is Robbed at Gunpoint in Santa Ana: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Santa Ana police on Tuesday released surveillance video of an armed man robbing a woman at an ATM machine as they asked for help apprehending the assailant.

The woman was retrieving cash from the ATM outside the Bank of America in the 2100 block of South Main Street around 4:45 a.m. on May 1 when she was approached by a young man, according to a news release from the Santa Ana Police Department.

The man brandished a handgun and demanded money from the woman, police said. A short struggled ensued, but the victim ultimately relinquished the cash to him.

He then ran across the street and fled the scene in a dark-colored, early 2000's Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to the release.

The woman's son, who was behind the wheel of a black sedan parked on the street near the machine, drove off after the assailant and tried to chase him down, the surveillance video showed.

However, the robber was able to get away. It was unclear whether anyone else was in the truck with him.

“It’s happening more and more," Santa Ana Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA. "Obviously it’s well lit, but outside the well-lit area is nothing but darkness. So, we don’t suggest you go to an ATM at 4 o’clock in the morning when it’s dark."

Still, he offered tips to those who need to grab cash from an ATM in the middle of the night.

"Check your environment," Bertagna advised. "Try and do it in … as much light as possible is what we recommend.”

Police released a suspect description, saying they were looking for an approximately 20-year-old Hispanic man, between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair and a tattoo on his lower right leg, according to the release.

He was wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat, black sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Robbery Detective Corporal D. Padron by calling 714-245-8545 or emailing DPadron@santa-ana.org.