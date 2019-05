A driver s in custody after a pursuit of a stolen RV in the San Fernando Valley.

The RV was weaving in and out of traffic, at high speeds, and sustained extensive damage.

At one point, a dog was seen leaping out of the moving vehicle onto the roadway. The dog immediately got up and ran off the road. Another dog was seen in the front seat.

The driver eventually ran from the vehicle foot, but was tackled by law enforcement.