× Prominent Attorney, Napa Valley Vintner Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scheme

Gordon Caplan, the former co-chairman of an international law firm, pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud conspiracy, admitting he paid $75,000 to rig his daughter’s college entrance exam.

Agustin Huneeus Jr., a Napa Valley vintner, pleaded guilty to the same charge Tuesday. He acknowledged paying $100,000 — and agreeing to pay $200,000 more — to both inflate his daughter’s SAT score and ensure she was admitted to USC by passing her off as a top-notch water polo player.

Caplan and Huneeus bring to seven the total number of parents to plead guilty in an investigation that revealed some of the country’s top schools were breached by a fraud perpetrated by Newport Beach college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer.

Six more parents are scheduled to plead guilty this week.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.