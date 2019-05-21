× Strong Winds Expected in SoCal; Cold Weather Advisory Issued in Mountain Areas

Gusty winds and low temperatures are in the forecast for Southern California on Tuesday.

Forecasters issued a wind advisory for the region effective at noon through 11 p.m.

Much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties—including downtown L.A., Malibu, Long Beach, Oxnard and Camarillo—can expect westward winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph. The Antelope Valley, including Lancaster and Palmdale, can anticipate westward winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

This can make driving difficult, especially for large vehicles, on the 101 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, as well as on the 110 and 710 freeways from the Port of L.A. and Long Beach to the 405 Freeway.

Dust can “suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero” on highways 14 and 138 in Antelope Valley, particularly near foothills, the National Weather Service said.

The public should also watch out for tree branches, the agency warned. Winds should peak Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, L.A. county health officials issued a cold weather alert effective through Thursday for mountain areas, where wind chill temperatures can drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” the Department of Public Health said in a statement. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold.”

The department also urged residents take steps to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning:

Only use approved heaters, such as electric or natural gas heaters and fireplaces. Never use stoves, barbecues and ovens to heat your room or home, as these appliances can produce a deadly gas known as carbon monoxide that can collect inside your home.

Install a carbon monoxide detector in your home to reduce the risk of poisoning.

If you use an outdoor generator at home, place it at least 10 feet away from all doors and windows to avoid exhaust gases entering the home.