× Suspect Arrested in Deadly Melrose Avenue Hit-and-Run

A suspect has been identified in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian last week in the Fairfax district, Los Angeles police announced Tuesday.

Jonathan Keith Crosby, 26, was arrested two days after the May 15 incident on Melrose Avenue, near the intersection with Genesee Avenue, LAPD said in a news release.

Crosby is accused of fleeing the scene after fatally striking a man in a marked crosswalk around 10:10 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash, police descended on a West Hollywood apartment building.

Crosby was arrested Friday, May 17, at about 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard in the Hollywood Hills, according to police.

It’s unclear what led investigators to identify him as a suspect in the case.

Crosby was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

Inmate records show he was released on bail Sunday. His bond had been set at $50,000.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court June 12, according to the booking records.