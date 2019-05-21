The News Director’s Office: Time, Talent, and Treasure with Sheila Driscoll

Sheila Driscoll is the director and co-founder of the Billionaire Foundation, which aims to help billionaire families share foundation resources, tools, and infrastructure to increase the impact of each charitable donation towards a specific cause. Sheila shares how the tenets of her family’s business has lead her down a path of philanthropy. Sheila also shares how to use curiosity to discover your passion, and explains the “three Ts” of philanthropy – time, talent and treasure.
Episode quote
“If you embark on a project, be sure to put all of your passion, all of your love in it, but be sure it lasts for 100 years”
-Richard Driscoll
