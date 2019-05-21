Truck Driver Charged in Crash That Killed 2 Sisters Walking to Middle School in South L.A.: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Charges have been filed in connection with a crash last month that resulted in the deaths of two sisters who were walking to school in South Los Angeles, police announced Tuesday.

Stanley Randel of Los Angeles faces two counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to an LAPD news release.

He is accused of being behind the wheel of a double bottom dump truck that fatally struck 12-year-old Amy Lorenzo and 14-year-old Marlene Lorenzo in the area of Broadway Place and 37th Street on April 4, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The sisters, both walking to Clinton Middle School, were in a marked crosswalk and had a green light when the truck made a right turn from 37th onto Broadway shortly before 8 a.m., an LAPD news release stated.

The victims became lodged beneath the vehicle and were dragged, police said.

Randal stopped the truck to help the two girls, who were both transported from the scene, according to the release. He also called 911.

Marlene was pronounced dead at a hospital that same day; her younger sister, who was critically injured in the incident, succumbed to her injuries on April 22.

There was no evidence that drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision, according to investigators.

Randel will receive a notice to appear at L.A. Superior Court on a date to be determined, LAPD officials said. The charges were filed by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.