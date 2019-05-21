Parents are calling for school administrators and police in Long Beach to take action after cellphone video captured a brutal attack on a special education student after school. Chris Wolfe reports from Long Beach for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 21, 2019.
Video Shows Student Being Attacked in Long Beach After School
