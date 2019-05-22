2 Dead After Twin-Engine Plane Crashes in Field Near Indianapolis Regional Airport: Police

A twin-engine plane crashed into a farm field Wednesday near Indianapolis Regional Airport, killing both people on board, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said.

The aircraft had taken off and crashed at about 12:45 p.m., officials said.

The plane was capable of carrying 11 passengers, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was a Cessna Citation 550.

Video from the scene showed officials walking in a field as firefighters worked to put out smoldering chunks of wreckage.

Airport officials had no additional details. Next of kin have not been notified, Perrine said.

The crash occurred in Hancock County, northeast of the airport, in a muddy field between a quarter- and a half-mile from the nearest road, Perrine said.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene after receiving 911 calls about the crash.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB were en route to the scene and will take over the investigation once they arrive, Perrine said.