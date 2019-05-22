× 2 of 3 LAPD Officers Involved in Fatal Van Nuys Hostage Standoff Violated Policy, Panel Finds

Last summer, Los Angeles police released dramatic video of a violent encounter that unfolded near a Van Nuys church: A man in a standoff with police suddenly grabbed a bystander and held a knife to her throat. Three officers then unleashed a volley of gunfire that fatally wounded them both.

On Tuesday, a civilian oversight panel ruled that two of the three officers violated department policy on the use of deadly force in the incident.

Guillermo Perez, 32, was armed with a knife and a metal chair during the June 16 confrontation. The officers fired a total of 18 rounds when Perez did not follow orders to drop the knife. Officers had initially fired a less-lethal beanbag shotgun, but Perez had blocked some some of those rounds with the metal chair.

Elizabeth Tollison, a 49 -year-old homeless woman, was standing nearby against a wall during the encounter. She used a walker and may have frozen with fear or been unable to quickly move away before Perez wrapped his arms around her and pressed the knife against her throat, police said.

