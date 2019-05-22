21-Year-Old Found Guilty in 2017 Shooting Death of Man at Pomona House Party

A 21-year-old man could spend more than two decades behind bars after a jury found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter for a 2017 shooting in Pomona, authorities announced Wednesday.

The guilty verdict for Timothy James Molano McKinney of Rancho Cucamonga also includes a special allegation of personally using a firearm during the commission of the crime, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

McKinney was accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Joseph Aguilar during a party at the victim’s home in the 500 block of East McKinley Avenue on June 16, 2017.

An altercation between Aguilar and McKinney’s friends had broken out and continued outside, where McKinney took out a handgun and shot the victim, according to prosecutors.

Authorities responded to the scene, and Aguilar was taken to the hospital. He died of his injuries.

Police found and arrested McKinney two days after the incident, the District Attorney’s Office said.

McKinney is set to be sentenced on June 4. He could face 21 years in state prison, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Pomona police investigated the case.

Authorities provided no further details.