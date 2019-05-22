× 4 Killed in High-Speed Crash on 710 Freeway in South Gate; SIG Alert Issued

Four people were killed in a high-speed crash that prompted the closure of several lanes of the northbound 710 Freeway through South Gate Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported about 3:15 a.m. when a vehicle slammed into one of the freeway poles near Firestone Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol stated on its traffic incident log.

Witnesses told CHP officials they saw two vehicles racing prior to one of them slamming into the pole.

Four people were killed as a result of the crash, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to KTLA.

None of the victims have been identified.

A Sig Alert for at least three hours was issued for two of the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed one lane open to traffic, which was backed up for about a mile, as of about 4:30 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.