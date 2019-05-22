52-Year-Old Winnetka Woman ID’d as RV Driver Who Led Wild Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 52-year-old Winnetka woman was identified Wednesday as the RV driver who led officers on a wild chase through the San Fernando Valley that involved one of two dogs leaping out of the moving vehicle and multiple crashes that left a bystander with major injuries.

Julie Ann Rainbird has been booked on $100,000 bail for possible evasion, hit-and-run and assault charges in connection with the Tuesday evening pursuit, according to California Highway Patrol.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at around 7 p.m. asked CHP to take over its pursuit of a stolen motorhome. Simi Valley police later said the vehicle was purchased in Downey using a stolen identity.

CHP officers in the Newhall area started chasing the RV southbound on Old Road near Weldon Canyon Road, the agency said. The driver sped through the freeway and surface streets, sustaining heavy damages as it crashed into multiple vehicles, aerial footage from Sky5 showed.

At some point, in the Winnetka neighborhood, a dog leaped out of the moving RV and ran off the road. Another dog soon appeared in the front seat.

At about 7:30 p.m., the driver lost control and struck a car pulling into a driveway of a home in Tarzana. The suspect then slammed into a tree. She exited the vehicle with the second dog limping after her.

Officers tackled the suspect as she tried to jump a gate, Sky5 footage showed.

The other driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to CHP.

The two dogs suffered minor injuries and were taken by animal control officers, CHP said.

Rainbird also sustained some minor injuries, the agency added.

According to Simi Valley police, investigators learned about the RV after an L.A. woman reported her identity stolen. A motorcycle was also purchased with that victim's identity, the Police Department said.

34.149485 -118.550616