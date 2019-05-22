A Taste of Nightshade With Chef Mei Lin

Posted 11:50 AM, May 22, 2019, by

Her restaurant was just recognized as one of Food And Wine’s best new restaurants. Chef Mei Lin of Nightshade joined us live to talk about this honor and give us a taste of her specialties. For more info, you can go to their website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.