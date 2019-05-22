After Killings of 2 Boys, Audit Finds Major Flaws in L.A. County Child Protection

Family and friends attend a memorial service for Gabriel Fernandez, 8, a Palmdale boy who was allegedly beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend in 2013. (Credit: Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A long-awaited state audit of Los Angeles County’s troubled Department of Children and Family Services found major shortcomings that placed vulnerable children in harm’s way.

The audit was launched last year after the high-profile slayings of two boys who had been the subject of child abuse investigations before their deaths.

The audit found that DCFS did not complete investigations quickly enough, used “inaccurate” assessments to determine child risk and didn’t always do criminal background checks of those living in homes where children were placed.

“The department has allowed children to remain in unsafe and abusive situations for months longer than necessary because it did not start or complete investigations within required time frames,” the state auditor’s office concluded.

